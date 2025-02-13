Sabre (SABR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRGet Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $720.05 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

