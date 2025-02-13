Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

SBH opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $934.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,825.19. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

