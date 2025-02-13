Share Buyback Plan Announced by Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Board of Directors

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 6.5 %
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 0.13%. Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
