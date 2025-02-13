Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Declines By 100.0%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bally’s by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $647.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.05. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

