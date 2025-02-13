Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Rises By 5,800.0%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fuji Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Fuji Electric stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.
About Fuji Electric
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Electric
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.