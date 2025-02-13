Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Rises By 5,800.0%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Fuji Electric stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

