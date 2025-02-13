Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Expands By 7,040.0%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, an increase of 7,040.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,897,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NBRI stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. North Bay Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

