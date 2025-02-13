Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Expands By 54,600.0%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 54,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Prosegur Cash Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUUF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
