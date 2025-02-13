Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Expands By 54,600.0%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 54,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Prosegur Cash Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUUF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

