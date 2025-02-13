Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

SIMO stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor producer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $136,032,000 after acquiring an additional 485,862 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,166,914 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $63,072,000 after acquiring an additional 277,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,192 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 228,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $13,211,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

