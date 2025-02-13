Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,305,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 122,312 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,289,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after buying an additional 141,463 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,252,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,249,000 after buying an additional 215,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after buying an additional 162,810 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 867,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

