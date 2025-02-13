Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 13,100.0% in January

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 13,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SKHHY opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $21.67.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

