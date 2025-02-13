Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 13,100.0% in January

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 13,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of SKHHY opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $21.67.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Healthcare
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.