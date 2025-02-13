SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Boosted by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 11,666.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,913.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 474,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 468,384 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 354.4% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
MDYV stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
