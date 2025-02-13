SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

