Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,314.97. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $46,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sphere 3D
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.