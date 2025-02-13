Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.98.

In other news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,314.97. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $46,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

