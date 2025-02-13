Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.20. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $170.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,629.01. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

