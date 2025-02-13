SSR Mining FY2024 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

SSR Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

SSRM opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.62. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,548,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 220,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 16.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,320,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 649.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 127,401 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 177.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 105,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 75,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.