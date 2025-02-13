Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Standard BioTools worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 188.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,445,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Standard BioTools by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,495,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Standard BioTools by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,228,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 377,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard BioTools by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 154,848 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Standard BioTools by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Standard BioTools from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

Shares of LAB stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.