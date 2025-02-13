State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $891,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allegion by 31.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,814,000 after buying an additional 192,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

