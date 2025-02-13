State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

