State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:IVT opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 340.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. On average, analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.2263 dividend. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,011.22%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

