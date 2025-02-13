State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 105 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pool by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Pool by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $335.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.65 and its 200 day moving average is $356.59. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

