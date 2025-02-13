State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 145 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,527,000 after purchasing an additional 665,087 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,425,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,408,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,706,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

