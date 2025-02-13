State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 880 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in FOX by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of FOX by 21.2% during the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 87.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital increased their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.