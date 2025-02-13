Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 758 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 427,473 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 311,147 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,868,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,938,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.