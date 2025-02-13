Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $611.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $638.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.69.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,368 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

