StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

STEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $1,397,034.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,909 shares in the company, valued at $9,986,165.16. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 686,516 shares in the company, valued at $44,108,653. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,163,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,938,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,582,000 after buying an additional 411,133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,409,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after buying an additional 297,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,451,000 after buying an additional 265,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -56.80%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

