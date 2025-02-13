Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

ON opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 268.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 22.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 5.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

