Stifel Nicolaus Lowers SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $200.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPSC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC stock opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day moving average is $189.28. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $147.27 and a one year high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $1,168,007.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,988.23. The trade was a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $1,682,326.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,592.18. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,187. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $81,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 252,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 94.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,747,000 after purchasing an additional 210,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,441,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 581,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

