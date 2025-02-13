StockNews.com Downgrades Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Buy

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Iradimed Price Performance
NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $766.28 million, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $63.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,470.94. This represents a 36.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iradimed
Iradimed Company Profile
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
