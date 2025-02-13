StockNews.com Downgrades Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) to Sell

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OVLY opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $229.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
