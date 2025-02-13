StockNews.com Downgrades Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) to Sell

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of OVLY opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $229.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 2,393 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,650. This trade represents a 1.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Strong purchased 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $27,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $321,747.14. The trade was a 9.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 9,774 shares of company stock worth $252,527 over the last 90 days. 19.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

