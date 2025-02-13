StockNews.com Downgrades PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Hold

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $166.57 on Thursday. PTC has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,600. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PTC by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of PTC by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,549,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

