StockNews.com Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to “Hold”

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

NYSE PK opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.00. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

