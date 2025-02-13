Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 10,760 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 83,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 122,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

