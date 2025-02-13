Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $495,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,167,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,496 shares in the company, valued at $45,562,400. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,501. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

