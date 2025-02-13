Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,370.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 113.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Nutrien from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Nutrien Price Performance
NTR stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.