Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 19,480 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

IRT stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

View Our Latest Report on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.