Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $247,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 193,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.67 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

