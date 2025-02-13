Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.