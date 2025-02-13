Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BOX were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Up 1.3 %

BOX stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.88. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $209,239.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,178,806.96. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,466,684 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,538.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.