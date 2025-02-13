Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of FOX by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $35,521,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

