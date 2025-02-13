Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,274 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LTC Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In related news, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,534.56. The trade was a 16.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.93.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.85%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

