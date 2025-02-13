Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases New Shares in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QFIN

Qifu Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.