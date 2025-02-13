Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.11% of EastGroup Properties worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $178.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.88.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

