Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,324,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 128,381 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,369,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 548,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 895,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Qifu Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

QFIN stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24.

About Qifu Technology

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.