Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 116,470 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

