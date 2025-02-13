Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 2,129 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 338.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,930,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after purchasing an additional 954,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,339,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,996,000 after purchasing an additional 431,659 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $13,838,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 237,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 2.9 %

REXR opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 138.02%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

