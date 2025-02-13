Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,912 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FRT opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

