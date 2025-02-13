Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Celanese by 1,395.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.2% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 59.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Celanese from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Celanese Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CE opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $172.16.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.