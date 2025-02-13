Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,132,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 213,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.