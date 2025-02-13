Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $15.06 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,069,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,997,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,857 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,226,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,955,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 934,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,594,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,046,000 after purchasing an additional 817,762 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.