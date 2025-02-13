Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $16.45 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita stock opened at $171.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.11.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

